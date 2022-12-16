Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Down 29.5% in November

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Malayan Banking Berhad Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS MLYBY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $7.21. 236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,709. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.

Get Malayan Banking Berhad alerts:

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.