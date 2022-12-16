Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Update

Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 851.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 308 ($3.78) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.56) to GBX 270 ($3.31) in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPF remained flat at $2.80 on Friday. Man Group has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

