Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MANU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,230. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manchester United

(Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.