Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Buys $338,800.00 in Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 10.6 %

MARA stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 20,199,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,680,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 4.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Marathon Digital

MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

