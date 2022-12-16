Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 978,569 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Marathon Digital by 138.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 673,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,387,000 after purchasing an additional 439,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $1,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 8.1 %

About Marathon Digital

MARA stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 4.63.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

