Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,758 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.92. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.