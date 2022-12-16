Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $196.10. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

