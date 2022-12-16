Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 494 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Allstate Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.93. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.46 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.