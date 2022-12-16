Marcum Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH opened at $115.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day moving average of $114.60. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $150.62.

