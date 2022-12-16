Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 84,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 in the last 90 days. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

