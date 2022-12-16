Marcum Wealth LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
WFC stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
