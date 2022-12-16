Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,972,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,614,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $175.68 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $227.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.96.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

