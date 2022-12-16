Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 228 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 36.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $244.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.29. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.