Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 513,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Marin Software during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marin Software during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,480. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a negative net margin of 87.88%.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

