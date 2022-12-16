Marotta Asset Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 659,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,103 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

