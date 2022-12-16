Marotta Asset Management Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF comprises about 1.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,591,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $59.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENZL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.