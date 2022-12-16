Marotta Asset Management Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,462,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,977,000 after buying an additional 74,960 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 960,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,057,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 830,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after buying an additional 90,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,572.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 825,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after buying an additional 776,161 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $87.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.29.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

