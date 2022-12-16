Marotta Asset Management Sells 262 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $58.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

