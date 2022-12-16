Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Sold by Industry Ventures L.L.C.

Industry Ventures L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,288,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,588 shares during the period. Marqeta comprises about 76.4% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned about 1.53% of Marqeta worth $59,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Marqeta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Marqeta by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,609,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Marqeta by 39.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Marqeta by 1,034.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 174,358 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marqeta Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:MQ traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.98. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $18.13.
Marqeta Profile
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.
