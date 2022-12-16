Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Sold by Industry Ventures L.L.C.

Industry Ventures L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,288,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,588 shares during the period. Marqeta comprises about 76.4% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned about 1.53% of Marqeta worth $59,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Marqeta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Marqeta by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,609,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Marqeta by 39.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Marqeta by 1,034.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 174,358 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MQ traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.98. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $18.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marqeta Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. Wedbush started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

