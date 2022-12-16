Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Mizuho

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MQ. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marqeta from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marqeta to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Marqeta Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $137,389,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,980,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308,563 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

