Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $636,001,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,246.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after buying an additional 3,630,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after buying an additional 1,503,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,555,000 after purchasing an additional 989,073 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.31.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.