Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

Masimo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MASI opened at $144.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Masimo has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $299.78.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.25.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Masimo by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,828 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.