Mask Network (MASK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $193.21 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $193.21 million and approximately $93.08 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00016831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

