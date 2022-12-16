Mask Network Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00017194 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $199.54 million and approximately $80.82 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mask Network has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $890.56 or 0.05232495 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00491273 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.15 or 0.29108142 BTC.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them."

