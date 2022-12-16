Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.59

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$70.59 and last traded at C$70.41, with a volume of 635620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.53.

Maxar Technologies Stock Up 123.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

