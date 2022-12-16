Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Down 5.7%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57. 2,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 556,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,419.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 384,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 359,542 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 391.5% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 315,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 249,530 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $4,680,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

