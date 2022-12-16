Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Short Interest Update

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 377,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Maximus Stock Performance
MMS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $71.61. 14,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,004. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.73.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Maximus Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Maximus
In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,939.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,939.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,657 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 51,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,732,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maximus (MMS)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.