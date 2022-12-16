McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 179,363 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,217,804 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $280,996,000 after buying an additional 166,698 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 40,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $271.73 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.60. The firm has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

