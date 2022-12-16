McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Boosted by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.5% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 549,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $271.73 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.60. The firm has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

