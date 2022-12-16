Mdex (MDX) Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week

Mdex (MDX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Mdex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $73.61 million and $5.30 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $890.56 or 0.05232495 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00491273 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.15 or 0.29108142 BTC.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,047,546 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

