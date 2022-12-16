MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen boosted their price target on MedAvail to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

MedAvail Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MedAvail stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 110,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.26. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MedAvail

MedAvail ( NASDAQ:MDVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 219.07% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MedAvail by 148.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 134,315 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in MedAvail in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,572,000.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

