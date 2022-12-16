MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Up 36.4% in November

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MediaCo Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of MDIA traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.29. 1,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. MediaCo has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaCo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MediaCo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.85% of MediaCo worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

