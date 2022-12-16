MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) Lowered to “Reduce” at HSBC

MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MDTKF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MediaTek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded MediaTek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

MediaTek Price Performance

MDTKF stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. MediaTek has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

MediaTek Company Profile

MediaTek Inc researches, develops, produces, and markets integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. It provides multimedia, computer peripherals oriented, consumer-oriented, and other application ICs. The company offers products for smartphones, such as MediaTek Helio chipsets; octa-core and quad-core system-on-chips (SoC); 32-bit chipsets; and SOCs for Google Mobile Service Express.

