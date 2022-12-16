Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.44

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.44 and traded as low as C$7.87. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.01, with a volume of 218,672 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Leede Jones Gab downgraded Medical Facilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.43. The company has a market cap of C$210.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.56.
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.
