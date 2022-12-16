Medical Properties Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 52,629 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 83% compared to the average volume of 28,785 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

