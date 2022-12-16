Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Down 34.7% in November

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 722,600 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the November 15th total of 1,106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPNGF. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Meituan from 210.00 to 170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Meituan in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meituan from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:MPNGF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. 594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,775. Meituan has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $31.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94.

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

