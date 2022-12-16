Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 791.17, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.83. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

