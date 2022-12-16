Metal Market Capitalization Achieves $46.48 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00004148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $46.48 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008974 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $903.86 or 0.05365115 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00488592 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Metal Profile
Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com.
Buying and Selling Metal
