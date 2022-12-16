Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Methanex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.27.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.13). Methanex had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 810.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 315,350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 72.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 207,580 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 183,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also

