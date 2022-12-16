MetisDAO Market Cap Achieves $72.92 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $16.56 or 0.00099182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $72.92 million and $3.30 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.92464934 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,537,156.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

