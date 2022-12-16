Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $191.30 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Metropolis Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,685 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up approximately 11.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $191,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,584,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,189,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 80.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 357,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,105 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in State Street by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of STT opened at $78.26 on Friday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

