Metropolis Capital Ltd Sells 69,000 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Metropolis Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 0.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $127.66 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $99.28 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.80.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,298. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

