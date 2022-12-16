MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
MFA Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 150.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.1%.
MFA Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $11.04 on Friday. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.
Several analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
