Michael David Cassens Sells 2,300 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $56,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,086.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael David Cassens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $61,571.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $55,729.00.

First Busey Price Performance

First Busey stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.36. 3,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.92. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. First Busey had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the second quarter worth approximately $149,174,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 1,148.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 352,551 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 556.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 191,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the second quarter worth approximately $3,501,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

