Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,700.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,208,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RMD stock traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,761. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $264.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.82.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,262,000 after buying an additional 875,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after buying an additional 535,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,705,000 after buying an additional 380,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,867,000 after buying an additional 310,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,853,000 after buying an additional 282,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

