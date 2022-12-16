Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,625 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after acquiring an additional 691,754 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after acquiring an additional 551,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,066,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,584,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

