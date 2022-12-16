Midas Price Tops $29.19 on Major Exchanges (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. Midas has a total market capitalization of $76.09 million and $552,931.99 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Midas token can now be purchased for approximately $29.19 or 0.00175110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Midas

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 31.72284343 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $141,101.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

