Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.32

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 96000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of C$30.91 million and a PE ratio of -25.71.

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in 460 claims covering an area of 260 square kilometers located in the Abitibi region between the towns of Amos and Matagami. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals.

