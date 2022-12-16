Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 25,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 180,294 shares.The stock last traded at $58.00 and had previously closed at $58.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. CL King downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 389.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

