Mithaq Capital SPC Buys New Stake in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Mithaq Capital SPC bought a new stake in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,000. Otonomo Technologies comprises approximately 68.6% of Mithaq Capital SPC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mithaq Capital SPC owned approximately 26.01% of Otonomo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,332,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Otonomo Technologies Price Performance
About Otonomo Technologies
Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.
