Mithaq Capital SPC Buys New Stake in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Mithaq Capital SPC bought a new stake in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,000. Otonomo Technologies comprises approximately 68.6% of Mithaq Capital SPC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mithaq Capital SPC owned approximately 26.01% of Otonomo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,332,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Otonomo Technologies Price Performance

About Otonomo Technologies

Shares of OTMO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 236,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,971. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

